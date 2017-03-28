MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (MSL) Director Clayton Paul Hilliard Sells 1,200 Shares

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) Director Clayton Paul Hilliard sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $17,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,121. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clayton Paul Hilliard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Clayton Paul Hilliard sold 2,000 shares of MidSouth Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $29,460.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Clayton Paul Hilliard sold 2,000 shares of MidSouth Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $29,240.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Clayton Paul Hilliard sold 1,000 shares of MidSouth Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $14,770.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Clayton Paul Hilliard sold 1,900 shares of MidSouth Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $28,405.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Clayton Paul Hilliard sold 4,801 shares of MidSouth Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $69,806.54.

On Friday, February 10th, Clayton Paul Hilliard sold 100 shares of MidSouth Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $1,450.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Clayton Paul Hilliard sold 5,000 shares of MidSouth Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $71,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Clayton Paul Hilliard sold 10,000 shares of MidSouth Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $143,200.00.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) opened at 14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $160.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.11.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. MidSouth Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 8.79%. Analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. MidSouth Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

MSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 71.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 19.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 58,116 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates primarily through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, MidSouth Bank, N.A. The Company is operating principally in the community banking business by providing banking services to commercial and retail customers through the Bank. The Bank is community oriented and focuses primarily on offering commercial and consumer loan and deposit services to individuals and small to middle market businesses in Louisiana, and central and east Texas.

