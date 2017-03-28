Colabor Group Inc (GCL) Insider Claude Gariépy Purchases 30,000 Shares

Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL) insider Claude Gariépy bought 30,000 shares of Colabor Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

Shares of Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL) opened at 1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 million and a PE ratio of 164.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Colabor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colabor Group from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc is a Canada-based distributor of food and food-related products. The Company serves foodservice and retail markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution Segment includes operating activities, such as Summit Foodservice, which is a distributor and master food wholesaler; Skor Cash & Carry Division, which operates over five Cash & Carry locations in southern Ontario and offers over 12,000 retail and food service products; Colabor Food Distributor, which is a distributor to foodservice and retail customers; Les Pecheries Norref Quebec Inc, which is a fresh fish and seafood products importer and distributor in the province of Quebec, and Lauzon Meats is a distributor of Cargill beef brands.

