Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civitas Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Civitas Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Civitas Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Civitas Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) opened at 17.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $661.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.49. Civitas Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28.
Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Civitas Solutions had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Civitas Solutions will post $0.75 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Civitas Solutions by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in Civitas Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Civitas Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Civitas Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in Civitas Solutions by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Civitas Solutions
Civitas Solutions, Inc is a provider of home- and community-based health and human services to individuals with intellectual, developmental, physical or behavioral disabilities and other special needs. The Company operates through two segments: Human Services and Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS).
