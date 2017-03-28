Citigroup Inc Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Admiral Group plc (ADM)

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADM. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Admiral Group plc in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group plc from GBX 1,700 ($21.36) to GBX 1,650 ($20.74) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group plc from GBX 1,689 ($21.23) to GBX 1,672 ($21.01) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.85) target price on shares of Admiral Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($25.29) target price on shares of Admiral Group plc in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Admiral Group plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,745.33 ($21.93).

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) opened at 1979.00 on Friday. Admiral Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,680.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,288.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.29 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,886.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,893.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 51.50 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

In related news, insider Annette Court purchased 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,824 ($22.92) per share, for a total transaction of £39,216 ($49,284.91).

Admiral Group plc Company Profile

Admiral Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the provision of car insurance. The Company has four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison and Other. The UK Car Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

