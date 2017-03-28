Citigroup Inc Raises Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Price Target to $28.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc from $24.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup Inc’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.
Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) opened at 14.40 on Tuesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company’s market cap is $1.50 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,582,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,046,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 551,766 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 238.1% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 667,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 469,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,591,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 233,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,097.9% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 215,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 197,057 shares during the last quarter.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Lexicon) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of treatments for human disease. The Company is engaged in the development of two drug candidates: telotristat etiprate (LX1032) and sotagliflozin (LX4211). The Company’s telotristat etiprate, is an orally delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for carcinoid syndrome.
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.