Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,053,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,256 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.8% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Citigroup worth $122,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 26.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 12.3% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) opened at 58.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post $5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Vetr downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.27 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

In other Citigroup news, insider Joseph Michael Murray sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $423,979.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James A. Forese sold 55,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $3,303,985.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 500,438 shares in the company, valued at $29,826,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,303 shares of company stock worth $12,606,410 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

