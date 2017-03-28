Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) opened at 60.49 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.24. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $523 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post $4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rashpal Sahota sold 6,510 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $363,648.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 2,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $150,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 170.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 84.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

