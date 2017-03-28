Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:CIR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.32) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 99 ($1.24) to GBX 150 ($1.89) in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 138.33 ($1.74).

Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:CIR) opened at 105.00 on Tuesday. Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 78.45 and a 52-week high of GBX 283.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.09. The stock’s market cap is GBX 299.13 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC (CIR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/circassia-pharmaceuticals-plc-cir-rating-reiterated-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-2.html.

About Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on allergy and respiratory diseases. The Company operates through three segments: Allergy, which relates to a range of immunotherapy development products for the treatment of allergy; NIOX, which relates to the portfolio of products used to improve asthma diagnosis and management by measuring fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO), and Respiratory, which relates to the portfolio of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease product candidates.

Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.