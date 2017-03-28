Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) Director Zvi Michael Rhine bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,119 shares in the company, valued at $110,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zvi Michael Rhine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Zvi Michael Rhine bought 23,000 shares of Cinedigm Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) traded up 0.74% during trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. 106,769 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $14.31 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Cinedigm Corp has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) Director Zvi Michael Rhine Purchases 20,000 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/cinedigm-corp-cidm-director-acquires-30200-00-in-stock-updated.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cinedigm Corp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.55% of Cinedigm Corp worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is a distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights to a range of titles and episodes released across various platforms. The Company’s segments include the first digital cinema deployment (Phase I Deployment), the second digital cinema deployment (Phase II Deployment), digital cinema services (Services), and media content and entertainment group (Content & Entertainment).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.