Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CDTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) opened at 7.70 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $129.37 million. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $15.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post ($3.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Turner Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Turner Investments LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, formerly K2 Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. It is developing a pipeline of product and development candidates with a focus on serious fungal infections.

