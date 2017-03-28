Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Price Target Raised to C$106.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$96.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$94.29.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) opened at 96.79 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

In related news, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.55, for a total value of C$2,438,750.00. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.82, for a total value of C$346,421.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,832.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

