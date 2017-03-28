Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

DGC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Detour Gold from C$26.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price (down from C$21.00) on shares of Detour Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Detour Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Detour Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Detour Gold from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.19.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) opened at 15.98 on Friday. Detour Gold has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.79 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CIBC Lowers Detour Gold Co. (DGC) Price Target to C$17.00” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/cibc-lowers-detour-gold-co-dgc-price-target-to-c17-00.html.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation is a Canada-based intermediate gold producing company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral property interests. Its primary asset is its Detour Lake mine, which is an open pit operation located in northeastern Ontario, approximately 300 kilometers northeast of Timmins and over 180 kilometers by road northeast of Cochrane.

Receive News & Ratings for Detour Gold Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detour Gold Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.