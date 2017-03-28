CIBC Increases BRP Inc (DOO) Price Target to C$34.00

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on BRP from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BRP from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BRP from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.43.

Shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) traded up 1.20% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,335 shares. BRP has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of power sports vehicles and propulsion systems. The Company manufactures and sells Year-Round Products consisting of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) and roadsters; Seasonal Products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercrafts (PWCs), and Propulsion Products consisting of engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft.

