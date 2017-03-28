Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) VP Sells $1,250,500.00 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) VP Paul A. Siracusa sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,250,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,475.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) opened at 50.28 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69.
Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Church & Dwight Co. had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $896 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post $1.90 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Church & Dwight Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Church & Dwight Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Church & Dwight Co. by 15.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Church & Dwight Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight Co. by 97.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Church & Dwight Co. Company Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, which includes consumer products, as well as other household and personal care products; Consumer International, which markets a range of personal care products, household and over-the-counter products in international markets, and Specialty Products Division (SPD), a producer of sodium bicarbonate.
