Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) opened at 21.37 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $6.22 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 680.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) CFO Christopher J. Senner Sells 11,000 Shares” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/christopher-j-senner-sells-11000-shares-of-exelixis-inc-exel-stock-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $107,000. Geduld E E purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 25.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 12.5% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cann assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.