Chris Aspinwall Acquires 5 Shares of Fidessa Group plc (FDSA) Stock

Fidessa Group plc (LON:FDSA) insider Chris Aspinwall acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,547 ($32.01) per share, for a total transaction of £127.35 ($160.05).

Chris Aspinwall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Chris Aspinwall acquired 5 shares of Fidessa Group plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,560 ($32.17) per share, for a total transaction of £128 ($160.86).

On Friday, January 20th, Chris Aspinwall acquired 5 shares of Fidessa Group plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,260 ($28.40) per share, for a total transaction of £113 ($142.01).

Shares of Fidessa Group plc (LON:FDSA) opened at 2565.00 on Tuesday. Fidessa Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,879.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,656.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,489.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,382.27. The stock’s market cap is GBX 983.47 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 78.20 ($0.98) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Fidessa Group plc’s previous dividend of $14.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($23.38) price objective on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.16) price objective on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a research report on Monday, January 9th. FinnCap restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.36) price objective on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a research report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,920 ($36.70) price objective on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fidessa Group plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,202.40 ($27.68).

Fidessa group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company provides trading, investment and information solutions for the financial community. The Company operates in two segments: Sell-side and Buy-side. The Sell-side segment provides solutions and tools to support the trading of cash equities and derivatives across the world.

