Goldman Sachs Group Inc Reaffirms Neutral Rating for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (CEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CEA) in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. (NYSE:CEA) opened at 30.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. China Eastern Airlines Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.28.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is an air carrier. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the operation of civil aviation, including the provision of passenger, cargo, mail delivery, tour operations and other extended transportation services. The Company operates through the airline transportation operations segment.

