China Biologic Products Inc (CBPO) Short Interest Update

China Biologic Products Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,924 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the February 28th total of 1,019,744 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,431 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Sean Shao sold 20,000 shares of China Biologic Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,015,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gao sold 116,653 shares of China Biologic Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $11,738,791.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,222,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in China Biologic Products by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,125,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,110,000 after buying an additional 94,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in China Biologic Products by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,474,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,533,000 after buying an additional 154,792 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in China Biologic Products by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 851,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,530,000 after buying an additional 146,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in China Biologic Products by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,894,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in China Biologic Products by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 438,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,568,000 after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) opened at 99.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.78. China Biologic Products has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $137.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $113.47.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Biologic Products will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Biologic Products in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $128.00 price objective on shares of China Biologic Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products, Inc (China Biologic) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and sales of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products in China. It operates through the manufacture and sales of human plasma products segment.

