Chimerix Inc (CMRX) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chimerix in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst Y. Xu anticipates that the brokerage will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 1,451.99%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) traded down 0.93% on Monday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,911 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company’s market capitalization is $297.95 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter valued at about $12,923,000. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 54.6% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 2,073,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 732,604 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,415,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 817,625 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 223,495 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chimerix news, Director Ernest Mario sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc (Chimerix) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral antivirals. The Company, based on its lipid conjugate technology, has developed its lead compound, brincidofovir (BCV, CMX001), which is in Phase III clinical development.

