Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $11,713,000 Position in Monsanto Company (MON)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monsanto Company were worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monsanto Company during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Monsanto Company by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Monsanto Company during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Monsanto Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Monsanto Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) opened at 114.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average of $106.06. Monsanto Company has a 52-week low of $84.79 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Monsanto Company had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 47.05%. Monsanto Company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monsanto Company will post $4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Monsanto Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MON. Vetr cut Monsanto Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Monsanto Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $105.00 price target on Monsanto Company and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. CLSA raised Monsanto Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Monsanto Company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.15.

In other Monsanto Company news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $274,114.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Stern sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monsanto Company Company Profile

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and precision agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

