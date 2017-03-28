Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. FBR & Co set a $17.00 price target on shares of Chico's FAS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chico's FAS from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico's FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Chico's FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chico's FAS in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Ross E. Roeder sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $285,340.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John R. Lund purchased 2,000 shares of Chico's FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,018.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chico's FAS by 8.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Chico's FAS by 14.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Chico's FAS by 79.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Chico's FAS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chico's FAS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,223,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) opened at 13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. Chico's FAS has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $600.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.18 million. Chico's FAS had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chico's FAS will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This is a positive change from Chico's FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Chico's FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

About Chico's FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc is a specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, complementary accessories and other non-clothing items operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company’s brands are specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel and related products.

