Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CBI) Downgraded by TheStreet

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (NYSE:CBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Vetr raised Chicago Bridge & Iron Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.16 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus started coverage on Chicago Bridge & Iron Company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chicago Bridge & Iron Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (NYSE:CBI) opened at 28.86 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $2.89 billion. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.18%.

In other news, EVP Duncan N. Wigney sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $47,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company by 15.7% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 89,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company during the third quarter valued at $1,402,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 58,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chicago Bridge & Iron Company

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CB&I) provides a range of services to customers in the energy infrastructure market across the world. The Company provides various services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

