G. Thomas Jr. Tranter Acquires 395 Shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director G. Thomas Jr. Tranter bought 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $633,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

G. Thomas Jr. Tranter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, G. Thomas Jr. Tranter bought 605 shares of Chemung Financial Corp. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.

On Friday, February 17th, G. Thomas Jr. Tranter bought 1,250 shares of Chemung Financial Corp. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00.

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) opened at 37.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. Chemung Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.18.

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Chemung Financial Corp. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial Corp. will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Chemung Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/chemung-financial-corp-chmg-director-g-thomas-jr-tranter-purchases-395-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Chemung Financial Corp.

Chemung Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Chemung Canal Trust Company (the Bank) and CFS Group, Inc (CFS), provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary and other financial services to its clients. The Company manages its operations through two segments: core banking and Wealth Management Group (WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.