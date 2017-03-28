G. Thomas Jr. Tranter Acquires 605 Shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director G. Thomas Jr. Tranter purchased 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,210 shares in the company, valued at $655,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

G. Thomas Jr. Tranter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, G. Thomas Jr. Tranter purchased 395 shares of Chemung Financial Corp. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,220.00.

On Friday, February 17th, G. Thomas Jr. Tranter purchased 1,250 shares of Chemung Financial Corp. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00.

Shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) opened at 37.45 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $177.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.18.

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Chemung Financial Corp. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Corp. will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Chemung Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

About Chemung Financial Corp.

Chemung Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Chemung Canal Trust Company (the Bank) and CFS Group, Inc (CFS), provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary and other financial services to its clients. The Company manages its operations through two segments: core banking and Wealth Management Group (WMG).

