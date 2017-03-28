Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has $111.38 target price on the stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) opened at 103.71 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $487 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post $5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-vetr-inc-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 95.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.