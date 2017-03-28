Robert G. Sr Burton, Sr. Acquires 19,050 Shares of Cenveo, Inc. (CVO) Stock

Cenveo, Inc. (NYSE:CVO) Chairman Robert G. Sr Burton, Sr. acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,631.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 372,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,001.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cenveo, Inc. (NYSE:CVO) opened at 4.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.04. Cenveo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Cenveo (NYSE:CVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.70. Cenveo had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm earned $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cenveo, Inc. will post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cenveo

Cenveo, Inc is a diversified manufacturing company focused on print-related products. The Company’s portfolio of products includes envelope converting, commercial printing and label manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Envelope, Print and Label. The Company’s Envelope segment offers direct mail products used for customer solicitations and transactional envelopes used for billing and remittance by end users, including financial institutions, insurance companies and telecommunications companies.

