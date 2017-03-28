Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) opened at 12.72 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The company’s market cap is $10.60 billion.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.32. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post $0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. Its segments include Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. Its Oil Sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta.

