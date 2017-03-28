Rupert Vessey Sells 4,000 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG) Stock

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) insider Rupert Vessey sold 4,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total value of $497,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 124.86 on Tuesday. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $94.42 and a 52-week high of $127.64. The stock has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.18.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Celgene had a return on equity of 77.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post $7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELG. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 15,066,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,042,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 345.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 820,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,891,000 after buying an additional 21,452 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 3.5% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 207,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 9.0% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CELG shares. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.49 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

