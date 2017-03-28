Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CDK Global Inc (CDK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised CDK Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) opened at 64.65 on Thursday. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.72.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm earned $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.74 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 83.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global will post $2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/cdk-global-inc-cdk-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other CDK Global news, Director Stephen A. Miles sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total value of $611,324.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.