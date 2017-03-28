Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
CATB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $11.00 price target on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen and Company downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) opened at 1.56 on Thursday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The firm’s market cap is $29.48 million.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 223,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,540,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 387,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics based on its Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted (SMART), a linker drug discovery platform. The SMART linker drug discovery platform enables to engineer product candidates that can modulate multiple targets in a disease.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.