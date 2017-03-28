Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

CATB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $11.00 price target on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen and Company downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) opened at 1.56 on Thursday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The firm’s market cap is $29.48 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/catabasis-pharmaceuticals-inc-catb-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 223,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,540,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 387,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics based on its Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted (SMART), a linker drug discovery platform. The SMART linker drug discovery platform enables to engineer product candidates that can modulate multiple targets in a disease.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.