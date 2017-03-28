Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,727,910 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 893,779 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,264,896 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATB. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 223,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) opened at 1.56 on Tuesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company’s market cap is $29.48 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $11.00 price target on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/catabasis-pharmaceuticals-inc-catb-sees-significant-increase-in-short-interest.html.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics based on its Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted (SMART), a linker drug discovery platform. The SMART linker drug discovery platform enables to engineer product candidates that can modulate multiple targets in a disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.