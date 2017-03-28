Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) opened at 110.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.20. Casey's General Stores has a 52-week low of $105.17 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business earned $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores will post $4.61 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/caseys-general-stores-inc-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-24-casy-updated-updated.html.

In related news, Director William C. Kimball sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $217,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $239,228.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey's General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $143.00 price target on Casey's General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $115.00 price target on Casey's General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Feltl & Co. cut Casey's General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.