Cascades Inc (CAS) PT Raised to C$13.50

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.14.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) traded up 1.42% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. 189,923 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cascades has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc (Cascades) is a Canada-based company that produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products consisting of recycled fibers. The Company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes the Company’s Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers.

