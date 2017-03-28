Carter's, Inc. (CRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.56.

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carter's in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc upgraded Carter's from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Carter's from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Carter's in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) opened at 88.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.35. Carter's has a 52 week low of $77.94 and a 52 week high of $112.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $934 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.13 million. Carter's had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter's will post $5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Carter's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Carter's during the fourth quarter worth about $46,556,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carter's during the fourth quarter worth about $36,538,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carter's by 168.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,759,000 after buying an additional 374,387 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carter's by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,893,000 after buying an additional 282,154 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carter's during the fourth quarter worth about $22,346,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter's

Carter’s, Inc (Carter’s) is a marketer of apparel for babies and young children in the United States and Canada. The Company owns two brand names in the children’s apparel industry, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh (OshKosh). The Company operates through five segments: Carter’s Retail, Carter’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale and International.

