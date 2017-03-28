Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Director Buys $781,250.00 in Stock

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $781,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,577,180 shares in the company, valued at $80,536,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) opened at 27.33 on Tuesday. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The company’s market cap is $1.78 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company earned $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.69 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 264.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRZO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRZO. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Croft Leominster Inc. bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

