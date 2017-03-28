Carnival Corp (CCL) Position Cut by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Carnival Corp were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Carnival Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,257,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,805,000 after buying an additional 102,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,714,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,245,000 after buying an additional 133,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 12,556,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,006,000 after buying an additional 410,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,539,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,417,000 after buying an additional 162,744 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,708,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,114,000 after buying an additional 1,449,738 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) opened at 58.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $59.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Carnival Corp’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Carnival Corp (CCL) Position Cut by Federated Investors Inc. PA” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/carnival-corp-ccl-position-cut-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Carnival Corp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.03 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Carnival Corp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Carnival Corp in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.84.

In other Carnival Corp news, insider Alan Buckelew sold 9,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $491,005.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,332,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 23,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $1,286,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,113,356.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,297 shares of company stock worth $13,007,082. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival Corp

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.