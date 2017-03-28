Carmike Cinemas, Inc. (CKEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carmike Cinemas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the three research firms that are currently covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.88.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.75 target price on shares of Carmike Cinemas in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKEC. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Carmike Cinemas during the third quarter valued at $964,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Carmike Cinemas during the third quarter valued at $1,962,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Carmike Cinemas by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carmike Cinemas by 18.9% in the third quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 56,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Carmike Cinemas during the third quarter valued at $1,848,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Carmike Cinemas (NASDAQ:CKEC) opened at 33.40 on Tuesday. Carmike Cinemas has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

Carmike Cinemas Company Profile

Carmike Cinemas, Inc is a motion picture exhibitor company. The Company owns and operates theatres and screens. Its theatres are equipped to provide digital cinema. It owns, operates or has an interest in approximately 280 theatres with over 2,940 screens located in over 40 states. In addition, it has approximately 260 theatres with over 1,090 screens equipped for three dimension (3-D).

