OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) General Counsel Carlos Souffront sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at $470,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carlos Souffront also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Carlos Souffront sold 18,702 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $255,843.36.

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) opened at 11.05 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post $1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: OFG Bancorp (OFG) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/carlos-souffront-sells-10000-shares-of-ofg-bancorp-ofg-stock-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,216,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after buying an additional 272,971 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,459,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,417,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,826,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,329,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3,237.4% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,221,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after buying an additional 1,184,874 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing banking and financial services through its subsidiaries. The Company provides banking and financial services to its clients through a range of banking and financial solutions, including commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services.

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.