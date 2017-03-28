Carillion plc (CLLN) Downgraded by Jefferies Group LLC

Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.89) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 360 ($4.52). Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carillion plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) price target on shares of Carillion plc in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.27) price target on shares of Carillion plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Carillion plc to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 275 ($3.46) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carillion plc from GBX 247 ($3.10) to GBX 231 ($2.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 224.43 ($2.82).

Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) opened at 219.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 219.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 238.70. Carillion plc has a 52 week low of GBX 195.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 305.36. The company’s market cap is GBX 944.72 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.65 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Carillion plc’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/carillion-plc-clln-downgraded-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

About Carillion plc

Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company has a portfolio of Public Private Partnership projects and construction capabilities. It operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services.

Receive News & Ratings for Carillion plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carillion plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.