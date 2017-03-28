Cargojet Inc (CJT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Cargojet Inc (TSE:CJT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.78.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) opened at 45.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $485.32 million and a PE ratio of 207.27. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Cargojet from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cargojet from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.75.

In other news, insider Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$920,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,400.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc is a provider of time sensitive overnight air cargo services. The Company’s cargo business comprises operating a domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between over 10 Canadian cities; providing aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) basis, operating between points in Canada, the United States and Europe; operating scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the United States and Bermuda, and between Canada and Europe, and providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the United States and other international destinations.

