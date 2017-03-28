Card Factory PLC (CARD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARD. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($4.96) price target on shares of Card Factory PLC in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.46) price target on shares of Card Factory PLC in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD) opened at 265.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.83. Card Factory PLC has a one year low of GBX 232.00 and a one year high of GBX 381.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 904.74 million.

Card Factory PLC Company Profile

Card Factory plc is a specialist retailer of greeting cards, dressings and gifts. The Company operates through two segments: Card Factory and Getting Personal. The Card Factory segment retails greeting cards, dressing and gifts in the United Kingdom through a network of stores. The Getting Personal segment is an online retailer of personalized cards and gifts.

