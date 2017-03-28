Capital One Financial Corp. Weighs in on SM Energy Co’s Q1 2017 Earnings (SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Capital One Financial Corp. issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report released on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst B. Velie forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp. also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) opened at 21.92 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.44 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 25.3% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Javan D. Ottoson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $126,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,932.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,037 shares in the company, valued at $720,550.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $500,100. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in onshore North America. The Company operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

