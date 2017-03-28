Expedia’s (EXPE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Expedia from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Expedia in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Expedia from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Expedia from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.75.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) opened at 127.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day moving average is $120.58. Expedia has a 1-year low of $96.58 and a 1-year high of $133.55.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The business earned $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Expedia had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Expedia’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia will post $5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Expedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Expedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In other Expedia news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 106,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $12,746,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,304,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Expedia by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Expedia by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 921 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Trust Co. increased its position in Expedia by 11.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 939 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Expedia during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Expedia by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,974 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Company Profile

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

