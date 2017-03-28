Celgene’s (CELG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cann

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Cann in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $148.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cann’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CELG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $159.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $141.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 124.86 on Thursday. Celgene has a 52 week low of $94.42 and a 52 week high of $127.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Celgene had a return on equity of 77.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celgene will post $7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celgene news, insider Rupert Vessey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total value of $497,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 778 shares in the company, valued at $96,798.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Celgene by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 64,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 11.6% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 8.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 662,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,373,000 after buying an additional 53,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,241,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,433,000 after buying an additional 117,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 15,066,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,042,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

