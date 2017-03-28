Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on April 24th

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3803 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) opened at 145.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average is $148.14. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $119.50 and a 1-year high of $157.34.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post $8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited news, CEO E Hunter Harrison sold 178,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $26,937,229.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $89,065.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,835,829 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. CLSA raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen and Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.72.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), together with its subsidiaries, operates a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates in rail transportation segment. The Company’s business mix includes bulk commodities, merchandise freight and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,500 miles, serving the principal business centers of Canada from Montreal, Quebec, to Vancouver, British Columbia, and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions.

