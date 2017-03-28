Canadian National Railway (CNI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Canadian National's efforts to control costs. Lower costs have benefited the company's fourth-quarter earnings per share. The bottom line not only surpassed expectations but also expanded significantly on a year-over-year basis. Operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) came in at 56.6% in the quarter compared with 57.2% a year ago. Apart from the earnings beat, the company's revenues also increased on a year-over-year basis. However, the top line lagged expectations, mainly due to coal woes. Coal-related headwinds resulted in the shares of company underperforming the Zacks-categorized Transportation- Rail industry in the last one year. Nonetheless, we are impressed by the company's initiatives to reward investors. Further, we also laud the company's C$2.5 billion 2017 capital investment plan. The plan complements its efforts to promote safety along with enhancing productivity.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) opened at 72.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3097 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

