Monogram Residential Trust Inc (MORE) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Monogram Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:MORE) received a $11.00 target price from analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MORE. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monogram Residential Trust in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.70 target price on shares of Monogram Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monogram Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Monogram Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Monogram Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Monogram Residential Trust (NYSE:MORE) opened at 9.88 on Thursday. Monogram Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Monogram Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORE. HBK Investments L P increased its position in Monogram Residential Trust by 20.7% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Monogram Residential Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,642,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,761,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monogram Residential Trust by 30.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 259,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Monogram Residential Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Monogram Residential Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 702,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About Monogram Residential Trust

Monogram Residential Trust, Inc (Monogram) is an integrated self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in, develops and operates multifamily communities offering location and lifestyle amenities. The Company focuses on increasing earnings, long-term shareholder value and cash flow through the acquisition, development, and operation of its multifamily communities and the disposition of selected multifamily communities in its portfolio.

