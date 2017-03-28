Renewable Energy Group’s (REGI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research report released on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Renewable Energy Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.63.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) opened at 9.90 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm earned $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.78 million. Renewable Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 61.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $243,000.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services while also providing conventional products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in the United States. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities.
