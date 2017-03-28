Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund (CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,307 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 728,321 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,090 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. sold 25,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $269,466.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) opened at 10.79 on Tuesday. Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund is an enhanced fixed income offering that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield securities.

