Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) opened at 37.50 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.30 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

WARNING: “Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/cal-maine-foods-inc-calm-releases-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-13-eps.html.

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 2,200 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $93,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 2,297 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $98,219.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,540.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,497 shares of company stock valued at $234,856 in the last three months. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,081,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,232,000 after buying an additional 90,223 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 95.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,588,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,235,000 after buying an additional 776,556 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,408,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,202,000 after buying an additional 472,853 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after buying an additional 143,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after buying an additional 52,947 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.